Gegard Mousasi on Chris Weidman: ‘I Know Exactly What He’s Going do’ at UFC 210

Gegard Mousasi believes he knows what to expect from Chris Weidman.
“The Dreamcatcher,” who is a former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion, will meet former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Chris Weidman. The two are set to clash inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY on April 8 for UFC 210.
Mousasi is at the fifth spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings, while Weidman holds the fourth spot. At a UFC 210 conference call, Mousasi said he is aware of “All-American’s” tendencies and knows his game plan (via MMAJunkie.com):
“I know how Chris Weidman’s going to fight. He’s going to come forward, he’s going to try to put the pressure on me, work on the cardio, do some wrestling, do some striking. But at the end of the day I’m prepared, I know exactly what he’s going to do, so I’m more than prepared. I got my skills, and I’m going to show it the 8th of April. I’m very confident, that’s all I can say. … I don’t think (I will get a title shot). Yoel Romero is next, he’s the No. 1 contender. I’m not focused on the title right now. I’m just focused on Weidman, to get the win. That’s all.”