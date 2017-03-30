Gegard Mousasi on Chris Weidman: ‘I Know Exactly What He’s Going do’ at UFC 210

Gegard Mousasi believes he knows what to expect from Chris Weidman.

“The Dreamcatcher,” who is a former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion, will meet former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Chris Weidman. The two are set to clash inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY on April 8 for UFC 210.

Mousasi is at the fifth spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings, while Weidman holds the fourth spot. At a UFC 210 conference call, Mousasi said he is aware of “All-American’s” tendencies and knows his game plan (via MMAJunkie.com):