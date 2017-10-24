Gegard Mousasi on His Critics: ‘You Can’t Fix Stupid’

Gegard Mousasi has heard critics throughout his career and he’s issued a response after his latest bout.

Mousasi took on Alexander Shlemenko inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut at Bellator 185. It was “The Dreamcatcher’s” debut for the promotion. Mousasi won the bout via unanimous decision.

Some fans criticized Mousasi’s performance and believed Shlemenko should’ve won the fight. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Mousasi responded to the naysayers:

“I was nervous a little bit. I was nervous more than probably a lot actually, because there was pressure on me going to Bellator. This is an opportunity for the idiots to complain now and that’s what this is all about. The people sitting at home, waiting for something to go wrong so they can judge, so they can say stupid s**t. They don’t have any respect.”

He then said he gets more criticism than other fan favorites.

“I watched Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone lose and he doesn’t get as much s**t as I get. They talk about I lost to Uriah Hall and I lost to ‘Jacare’, but both of those guys I have a win over also. So every time they go back and they always discuss if I’m a good fighter or a bad fighter, after 50 fights, I think I’ve proven that I’m a good fighter. What are they talking about? But you can’t fix stupid.”