Gegard Mousasi on Potential Rory MacDonald Bout: He’ll Get His Ass Kicked

Gegard Mousasi still has some issues with Rory MacDonald.

MacDonald is the reigning Belaltor welterweight champion. He won the title back in January, defeating Douglas Lima via unanimous decision. Mousasi will be going for middleweight gold at Bellator 200 when he challenges Rafael Carvalho.

Making Things Personal

“Red King” criticized Mousasi’s decision win over Alexander Shlemenko and felt Shlemenko “clearly won that fight.” Mousasi fired back, calling MacDonald an idiot. Fast forward to March and it appears there is no love lost.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Mousasi said he hopes to get his hands on MacDonald after Bellator 200:

“He didn’t have a great performance either, but I’m not going to go on Twitter and say stupid sh*t. After this fight, hopefully we can get it done and he can come and show his skills. But he will come up short. His style is perfect for me, he moves forward — he’ll get his ass kicked, probably.”

“The Dreamcatcher” realizes he must first focus on the 185-pound champion, who he gave high praise to:

“If he was in the UFC, he would be top five probably, 10 to five, he would be ranked somewhere between there. He’s tough, he’s skilled, he’s the champion for a reason and he hasn’t lost since 2011, I believe. As I said, he’s the champion for a reason, but I’m coming to get that belt.”

