Gegard Mousasi Questions ‘How The F*ck’ Mark Hunt Makes More Money Than Him

Gegard Mousasi is not happy that he’s making less money than certain fighters on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Mousasi is entering the final fight on his UFC contract this Saturday night (April 8) against Chris Weidman. “The Dreamcatcher” could’ve re-signed with the promotion beforehand, but decided to take the risk. If he defeats the former UFC middleweight title holder, it’s hard to see how his decision wouldn’t pay off.

Speaking with Damon Martin of FOX Sports, Mousasi said he is baffled when he sees someone like Mark Hunt making $800,000 per fight: