Gegard Mousasi Questions ‘How The F*ck’ Mark Hunt Makes More Money Than Him

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
2
Gegard Mousasi
Image Credit: Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Gegard Mousasi is not happy that he’s making less money than certain fighters on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Mousasi is entering the final fight on his UFC contract this Saturday night (April 8) against Chris Weidman. “The Dreamcatcher” could’ve re-signed with the promotion beforehand, but decided to take the risk. If he defeats the former UFC middleweight title holder, it’s hard to see how his decision wouldn’t pay off.

Speaking with Damon Martin of FOX Sports, Mousasi said he is baffled when he sees someone like Mark Hunt making $800,000 per fight:

“I just see that Vitor Belfort is making tons more money than me. I defeated Dan Henderson, he’s making tons more money than me. I defeated Mark Hunt. He’s making $800,000 a fight. I can beat Michael Bisping and even before he was champion he was making a lot more than me. Why don’t I deserve to make some money? How is it possible Mark Hunt is making $800,000 with a record of 10-10? He has a record of 10 wins and 10 losses. Look at my record. How the f*ck is that possible? It comes all down to this fight. That’s why I trained so hard for this fight. It’s not because I want to beat Chris Weidman. It’s because I need to get paid and I’m going to get paid. That’s what I’m going to do.”

