Gegard Mousasi to Rory MacDonald: ‘I’m no Michael Bisping’

Gegard Mousasi wants Rory MacDonald to know that a bout with him is no picnic.

To add to his collection of titles from Strikeforce, DREAM, and Cage Warriors Mousasi earned a first-round TKO victory over Rafael Carvalho to capture the Bellator middleweight title. The championship tilt took place inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. Mousasi vs. Carvalho headlined Bellator 200.

After the fight, Mousasi called out Bellator welterweight title holder MacDonald. The two had been exchanging words back-and-forth. MacDonald responded by saying he wants the bout to come to fruition.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Mousasi warned MacDonald that he won’t be able to pull off a Georges St-Pierre moment:

“Listen, I’m no Michael Bisping. I know what GSP did, but believe me, I’m physically a lot stronger than Michael Bisping. Technically, I’m better. So it’s almost the same fight, GSP vs. Michael Bisping, but now it’s Rory against me. I think he doesn’t know. He’s a big welterweight, but still, he doesn’t have anything over me that I’m impressed by — let’s say wrestling, or standup, or he doesn’t have the reach, speed, the striking. So I don’t know. I’ve trained with Douglas Lima, he’s a tough kid, but I could feel the weight difference. I don’t know if [MacDonald] thinks it’s easy, but he will feel it in the fight. I feel like I’m one of the strong middleweights, physically. If they’re not on steroids, I’m physically one of the strongest.”

Many people believe that Mousasi vs. MacDonald is the biggest fight that Bellator can pull off. In a year where Bellator is in a transition period with The Paramount Network and declining ratings, a bout between “The Dreamcatcher” and “Red King” may be the right path to go.

Do you believe Gegard Mousasi has a significant strength advantage over Rory MacDonald?