Gegard Mousasi Says Chris Weidman is ‘Good Everywhere, But Not Great’

Gegard Mousasi is focused on securing a win over a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder.
That former champion is Chris Weidman. “All-American” has defeated future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva twice, and then successfully defended his gold against Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort. His only losses were finishes at the hands of Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero.
Now, Weidman will be looking for his first victory since May 2015. Mousasi has other plans as he’ll be going for his fifth straight win.
During a recent interview with MMA Heat (via MMAMania.com), “The Dreamcatcher” said he’s ready to make a statement at UFC 210 on April 8:
“He’s a solid fighter. He is good everywhere, but he’s not great. He’s not that explosive, he’s not that fast and I am going to light him up, I promise. I know he’s a confident guy, cocky sometimes, but I think he underestimates me. And I am going to show him, I’m not kidding. I am in great shape, no one is taking me down and in (the) stand-up, I’m just very confident and happy I got this fight. I got nothing (but) respect (for) the guy, he’s a nice guy. At the end of the day it’s the fight and afterward, we’re the same.”