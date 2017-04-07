Gegard Mousasi Says Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is ‘The Stupidest Fight Ever’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Gegard Mousasi
Image Credit: Getty Images

Gegard Mousasi is not a fan of the potential Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match-up.

Tomorrow night (April 8), Mousasi will fight out his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract against Chris Weidman in the co-main event of UFC 210. The two are set to do battle inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

With all that’s going on in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, the last thing on Mousasi’s mind is a bout between McGregor and Mayweather. When asked for his thoughts on the super fight, “The Dreamcatcher” didn’t sound enthusiastic about it. In fact, he detests such a bout (via Bloody Elbow):

“Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, that’s the stupidest fight ever. Of course Mayweather is gonna win. People are trying to sell the fight as Conor having a puncher’s chance. Give me a break. Those are big gloves. The guy is a pound-for-pound boxer. You’re not gonna defeat him. It’s just them needing to sell the fight, so they say he’s [affected voice] ‘He’s bigger, younger and has a puncher’s chance.’ Go. Go sell that medicine, man. Don’t come here and lie to people. That’s not the truth. That’s really not the truth. It’s just an easy fight for Mayweather.”

