Gegard Mousasi Says Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is ‘The Stupidest Fight Ever’

Gegard Mousasi is not a fan of the potential Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match-up.

Tomorrow night (April 8), Mousasi will fight out his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract against Chris Weidman in the co-main event of UFC 210. The two are set to do battle inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

With all that’s going on in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, the last thing on Mousasi’s mind is a bout between McGregor and Mayweather. When asked for his thoughts on the super fight, “The Dreamcatcher” didn’t sound enthusiastic about it. In fact, he detests such a bout (via Bloody Elbow):