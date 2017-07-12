Gegard Mousasi Says UFC’s Reebok Deal Steals Money From Fighters

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Gegard Mousasi
Image Credit: Getty Images/ Rey Del Rio

Gegard Mousasi isn’t holding back on his feelings regarding the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) deal with Reebok.

“The Dreamcatcher” recently tested free agency and it paid off. He is now a member of the Bellator roster. Flo Combat recently interviewed the highly regarded middleweight. Mousasi didn’t pull punches:

“The Reebok deal is stealing money from the fighters. I make OK money, I’m comfortable. A lot of fighters don’t make that so they rely on the sponsors. Once you cut eighty percent of their check, of course no one is satisfied with Reebok. The fighters certainly are not. I can say that now because I’m not associated with Reebok. I can say the truth. These guys cannot say because if they speak out they’re going to get punished or they get crap. Even Reebok is not happy. I don’t think the UFC is happy.”

The former Strikeforce and Dream light heavyweight champion scoffs at the idea that the UFC was looking out for the fighters with the Reebok deal.

“The Reebok deal was made to sell the company for $4 billion to make the UFC look more professional like the NBA or football players. It wasn’t there to help the fighters out.”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor: ‘There’s a Lot of Fear in The Boxing Community’

0
Conor McGregor smells fear among the boxing community. On Aug. 26, McGregor will compete against Floyd Mayweather in a "super fight." The boxing match will...
Rousimar Palhares

Rousimar Palhares: ‘I’m Going For The Fight Nights Global Belt’

0
Rousimar Palhares is eyeing championship gold. Palhares earned his first victory since Aug. 2015. He nabbed a first-round submission over Alexi Ivanov in his Fight Nights...
video

Mayweather Responds With Class to McGregor’s ‘Too Small’ Jibes

0
Floyd Mayweather addressed claims Conor McGregor had made regarding his 'small' stature on Tuesday night's press conference in Los Angeles From the perspective of a...
Rafael Lovato

Rafael Lovato Believes Mike Rhodes Will be His Toughest Challenge

0
Rafael Lovato admits that Mike Rhodes will be a stern test in his professional mixed martial arts career. This Friday night (July 14), Lovato will...
video

Team McGregor Were ‘Ready to Go” Against Team Mayweather [VIDEO]

0
Last night saw the first press conference of the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. promotional "World Tour" Sparks flew at the Staples Centre in...
Load more