Gegard Mousasi Survives Swollen Eye to Edge Alexander Shlemenko

Gegard Mousasi barely got past Alexander Shlemenko at Bellator 185.

The two were in a bit of a feeling out process the first minute of the fight. Shlemenko went for a body kick. A right hand from Shlemenko caused Mousasi to go for the takedown. He completed it. Mousasi’s right eye looked swollen shut already. Shlemenko was able to avoid a submission and stood back up. The round ended with Mousasi going for another takedown.

The closed right eye of Mousasi caused him problems early in round two. “The Dreamcatcher” looked tentative, while Shlemenko went for kicks and backfists. Shlemenko defended several takedown attempts until Mousasi was able to take his back. He went for the rear-naked choke again, but time expired.

Shlemenko was dominant in the third and final round. Mousasi’s offense was nonexistent and Shlemenko defended all takedown attempts. A knee to the body was there for Shlemenko. He landed a right hand and a body kick. Another punch seemed to have Mousasi momentarily off balanced.

All three judges scored the fight for Mousasi.

Final Result: Gegard Mousasi def. Alexander Shlemenko via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)