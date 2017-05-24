Gegard Mousasi: UFC Contract Offer ‘Not Good’

Gegard Mousasi was very blunt while appearing on UFC Tonight Wednesday when asked about his contract talks with the promotion.

“It’s not good,” Mousasi said. “We don’t like it.”

Mousasi became a free agent after his win over Chris Weidman this past April, marking his fifth consecutive triumph since a stunning upset loss to Uriah Hall.

There remains six weeks in his exclusive negotiating period, giving the UFC plenty of time to work something out. That has kept Mousasi in the eyes of the UFC, has he went on a promotional tour in Singapore and was at the UFC Athlete Retreat last weekend.

As for who he would like to face if he does sign a new contract, Mousasi said Luke Rockhold would make the most sense.

“There’s only one guy left. Luke Rockhold,” he said. “That’s the fight the UFC wants to make. But it’s taking a long time. I think that’s a fight fans would like. I have a month and a half left on my contract, then I can go talk to other people.”