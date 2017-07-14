Gegard Mousasi vs. Alexander Shlemenko Announced For Oct. 20

The date has been set for Gegard Mousasi’s Bellator debut.

On Oct. 20 inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Bellator 185 will take place. Mousasi will make his debut for the promotion against former middleweight champion Alexander Shlemenko.

“The Dreamcatcher” is riding a five-fight winning streak. He’s beaten the likes of Chris Weidman and Vitor Belfort in that span. Shlemenko has gone 6-0, 1 NC in his last seven outings.

Also on the card will be a light heavyweight clash between “King Mo” Muhammed Lawal and Liam McGeary. Lawal is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Quinton Jackson. McGeary suffered a stunning submission loss to Linton Vassell back in May.

Check out the tweet announcing Bellator 185 below: