Gegard Mousasi: ‘Whoever is Next I’m Going to Beat Him’

There’s no denying that Gegard Mousasi’s confidence has grown. The former Strikeforce and Dream light heavyweight champion dropped down to middleweight for his second Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bout.

At first, “The Dreamcatcher” had mixed success. He went 3-3 in six bouts. After suffering a TKO loss to Uriah Hall, something changed.

Mousasi went on a four-fight tear. Three of his wins in this stretch have been finishes. He avenged his loss to Hall with a TKO victory in the first round two months ago.

Now, Mousasi is itching to get back inside the Octagon. He told MMAJunkie.com that the problem is no one seems to be willing to fight:

“They offered Chris Weidman a couple times, but he says he’s on holiday. Hopefully he’s back this week and he says, ‘Yes,’ because he got the fight offered a couple times. I don’t know. I’m waiting. Whittaker, that’s a fight I want, but he says he wants to go on holiday for six months. I don’t know. These guys don’t want to fight, or I don’t know what they’re doing.”

At one point, Mousasi had eyed a showdown with Anderson Silva, but “The Spider” will instead meet Derek Brunson at UFC 208. “The Dreamcatcher” is convinced that Silva took the fight because it favors him stylistically.

“I know that no one is afraid, but Anderson, I think he was looking for the better match-up. I think Derek Brunson is a better match-up for him because his stand-up is sloppy. No disrespect to Derek Brunson. He’s a good fighter, but his stand-up is just terrible.”

No matter who steps up to share the Octagon with Mousasi, the middleweight is ready to roll.

“I’m going to beat everybody up. I’m going to win the belt, and I’m confident that whoever is next, I’m going to beat him.”