Gegard Mousasi’s Manager Says UFC Exit Was Amicable

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Gegard Mousasi
Image Credit: Boris Streubel/Getty Images

If you thought Gegard Mousasi and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) split apart on bad terms, think again.

After earning a TKO victory over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, Mousasi tested the free agency market. After negotiating with the UFC and Bellator, Mousasi felt it was time to make the switch.

“The Dreamcatcher’s” manager Nima Safapour told MMAJunkie.com that his fighter got the deal he was looking for:

“Throughout the entire experience, Gegard asked me, ‘what’s the better deal?’ And I told him, ‘it’s never about what deal is better. It’s just different.’ What made it better was what Gegard wanted and what was best for his family. When he looked at that deal from that perspective, the Bellator deal was better.”

That isn’t to say that the UFC’s offer was a throwaway. Safapour made it clear that the promotion made a genuine offer to keep Mousasi on their roster.

“With that said, the UFC deal was competitive. And they fought for the deal up to the very end. They deserve a tremendous amount of credit for trying to make this deal, even if they came up short. The Bellator deal was the more competitive deal.”

Mousasi makes his Bellator debut on Oct. 20 against Alexander Shlemenko.

Latest MMA News

Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi’s Manager Says UFC Exit Was Amicable

0
If you thought Gegard Mousasi and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) split apart on bad terms, think again. After earning a TKO victory over former...
Sarah Moras

Sarah Moras Opens GoFundMe Page to Prepare For UFC 215

0
Sarah Moras is reaching out for help in her preparation for UFC 215. Moras is set to take on Ashlee Evans-Smith inside the Rogers Place in...
Kyra Batara

Kyra Batara Responds to Vanessa Rico Fernandez’s Weight Jabs

0
Kyra Batara has responded to Vanessa Rico Fernandez talking about her weight issues. Batara and Fernandez were supposed to do battle back in February at...
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Skeptical of Rumors That McGregor Was KO’d Sparring

0
Floyd Mayweather doesn't believe in the rumors surrounding a recent Conor McGregor sparring session. Rumors recently swirled claiming that "Notorious" was knocked out by Bradley...
Larry Merchant

Larry Merchant: UFC Found a Way to Market Street Fights

0
Former HBO boxing commentator Larry Merchant doesn't view mixed martial arts (MMA) as having technical fighting. Merchant has long been a boxing analyst, so he's...
Load more