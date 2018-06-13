Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez II Set For Sept. 15

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez will try to throw down one more time.

Golovkin vs. Alvarez II is set to go down on Sept. 15. Oscar De La Hoya announced the bout on his Twitter account. The two will finally settle the score after a May date went off the rails.

The two were set to clash last month, but Alvarez popped for clenbuterol. He failed two drug tests and was suspended six months retroactive to when he turned in the positive samples. Therefore, Alvarez is eligible to fight in September.

Check out De La Hoya’s announcement below:

I’m happy to inform that we have a fight September 15!!!! #CaneloGGG2

Feliz De informar que si tenemos pelea Septiembre 15!!! #CaneloGGG2 pic.twitter.com/gI3QmR0eXe — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) June 13, 2018

Back in Sept. 2017, Golovkin and Alvarez fought to a controversial split draw. Many believe Golovkin won the fight, but Adalaide Byrd somehow scored the fight 118-110 in favor of Alvarez. The egregious score total led to many calling for Byrd to be fired. Instead, Nevada Athletic Commission officer Bob Bennett defended her.

Golovkin fought last month despite Alvarez not being able to compete. He ran through Vanes Martirosyan via second-round knockout. “GGG” suffered no damage in the fight, so he should be fresh going into his rematch with Alvarez barring any injuries in training.

Are you excited for Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez II?