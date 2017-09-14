Gennady Golovkin’s Trainer Says Boxing Has to be Entertaining

Gennady Golovkin’s trainer realizes that fight fans have more options in 2017.

This Saturday night (Sept. 16), Golovkin will take on Canelo Alvarez live on pay-per-view. Also on that night will be an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event. The main card of UFC Fight Night 116 airs live on FOX Sports 1.

Golovkin’s trainer Abel Sanchez told USA TODAY that the sport of boxing has lost some fans over the years:

“We are in a different era. I think that Floyd (Mayweather) and unfortunately some of the other guys with that kind of (low-action) style caused a lot of fans to go away from the sport, because of MMA. (Years ago) there was no MMA, no UFC, so there wasn’t an alternative.”

He then said the sport must keep fans satisfied.

“Today there is an alternative and if we are not entertaining we are not going to sell. We have to be entertaining, we have to make sure they remember this fight. And they want to buy the next one.”