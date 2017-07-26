Geoff Neal Talks About Win on Dana White’s Contender Series

Geoff Neal can now call himself an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter.

Last night (July 25), Neal took on Chase Waldon. The bout was part of the third edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. Neal nabbed a TKO victory in under two minutes. The win earned him a UFC contract.

After the fight, Neal explained to Laura Sanko why fighting just 11 days prior benefited him:

“Fighting 11 days ago kind of helped me because the nerves weren’t there. I was just ready to repeat what I did a couple of weeks ago. (I focused on) cardio. I just ran a lot, did a lot of shadow boxing. Didn’t have time to get any sparring partners, but mentally I was ready. I was focused.”

As far as his comfort level in the fight went size wise, Neal said he didn’t feel outmatched in the clinch.

“Oh no, not at all. I feel like I was either stronger or just as strong. My training partners are beasts. I train with 185ers all the time. They put me on my ass a lot, so he had nothing for me.”

Karl Roberson also earned a UFC contract after finishing Ryan Spann in just 15 seconds. The UFC has now signed five fighters through Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.