George Sullivan Flagged For Second USADA Violation, UFC Issues Statement

On Thursday afternoon reports starting surfacing online regarding another potential violation of the USADA Anti-Doping Policy for UFC contender George Sullivan was formally notified by USADA after being flagged following a questionable sample taken during an out-of-competition drug test administered to hin by USADA on January 14th.

Because this is his second offense of the UFC’s strict Anti-Doping Policy that is handled by the aforementioned United States Anti-Doping Agency, Sullivan, who was just about to be done with his first suspension, as he was scheduled to finally be eligible to fight again after his suspension was set to expire next Tuesday.

UFC.com issued the following statement this evening regarding Sullivan’s second potential Anti-Doping Policy violation: