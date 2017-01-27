George Sullivan: Paperwork Will Prove Latest USADA Violation Due To Fertility Medication Issue

As we reported earlier today here at MMANews.com, UFC fighter George Sullivan has been formally notified of what could very well end up being his second PED-related suspension for an expected violation the promotion’s Anti-Doping Policy, which based on the policy put in place by the UFC through their independent drug testing partner — the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

In addition to the statement that the UFC issued via their official website, UFC.com, Sullivan also took to the internet, releasing his own statement via social media on Thursday afternoon. As seen in the blurb below, which Sullivan released via his official Facebook page, the MMA fighter is chalking up the fact that he popped hot on a urine sample he provided to the proper USADA representative who showed up randomly to administer the out-of-competition drug test on January 14th, just days before the suspension stemming from his previous Anti-Doping Policy violation was scheduled to expire. Had the 1/14 out-of-competition drug test come back with a negative result, it would have literally been one of the final steps in the process for him to do everything required to have the suspension expire. Sullivan was scheduled to be returning to the active fight roster in the UFC next Tuesday, January 31st, with his first fight back already booked against Randy Brown for the UFC 208 pay-per-view in Brooklyn, New York on February 11th.

According to Sullivan’s brief statement, which you can view below, the now two-time accused Anti-Doping Policy violator was just the victim of bad luck and even worse timing. The UFC fighter noted that he was in the process of trying to have a baby with his wife, and had began taking a fertility medication for that very reason three weeks ago after he was prescribed it by his doctor. Additionally, Sullivan claims to be awaiting paperwork from the same doctor that will effectively prove that the result that he got on the 1/14 out-of-competition test that is currently flagged as a positive result because of a misunderstanding regarding the aforementioned fertility medication.