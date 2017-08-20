Georges St-Pierre Aiming For More Finishes in His UFC Return

Georges St-Pierre wants to put a bruising on his opponents rather than coast to decision wins.

During his dominating welterweight run, St-Pierre developed a reputation for playing it safe. His wrestling and control were top-notch and he was regarded as one of the best defensive fighters in the sport. Towards the end of his run, fighters were starting to land more shots with Johny Hendricks finding the most success outside of “Rush’s” losses to Matt Hughes and Matt Serra.

With his UFC return set for Nov. 4 against Michael Bisping at UFC 217, St-Pierre went on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” to say he’s looking for more finishes:

“I’ve trained a lot of things. I’m gonna be more there to hurt guys and to go for the finish. To submit, to break. To go for the break. To go for the knockout or go for the break if i have a submission. Until he taps. I’m gonna be more opportunistic.”

He went on to explain why he was getting consecutive decision victories in his welterweight run:

“They were accepting the defeat. They knew they were going to lose before the end of the fight. They were fighting to not get beat up too much instead of fighting to win. On my side, I was fighting to win, but it’s hard. You know that if you’re exposing yourself [to] useless openings, [you can] get beat up.”