Georges St-Pierre Aiming For More Finishes in His UFC Return

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Georges St-Pierre GSP Zahabi
Image Credit: AP Photo/Ryan Remiorz

Georges St-Pierre wants to put a bruising on his opponents rather than coast to decision wins.

During his dominating welterweight run, St-Pierre developed a reputation for playing it safe. His wrestling and control were top-notch and he was regarded as one of the best defensive fighters in the sport. Towards the end of his run, fighters were starting to land more shots with Johny Hendricks finding the most success outside of “Rush’s” losses to Matt Hughes and Matt Serra.

With his UFC return set for Nov. 4 against Michael Bisping at UFC 217, St-Pierre went on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” to say he’s looking for more finishes:

“I’ve trained a lot of things. I’m gonna be more there to hurt guys and to go for the finish. To submit, to break. To go for the break. To go for the knockout or go for the break if i have a submission. Until he taps. I’m gonna be more opportunistic.”

He went on to explain why he was getting consecutive decision victories in his welterweight run:

“They were accepting the defeat. They knew they were going to lose before the end of the fight. They were fighting to not get beat up too much instead of fighting to win. On my side, I was fighting to win, but it’s hard. You know that if you’re exposing yourself [to] useless openings, [you can] get beat up.”

Latest MMA News

Artem Lobov

Artem Lobov Credits McGregor For Nurmagomedov’s Popularity in Russia

0
Artem Lobov believes Khabib Nurmagomedov has Conor McGregor to thank for his popularity in Russia. Much has been made over McGregor's next move once his...
Andre Berto

Andre Berto Says McGregor Beating Mayweather Would be a ‘Big Blow’ to Boxing

0
Former boxing champion Andre Berto believes a victory for Conor McGregor over Floyd Mayweather could have a negative impact on the sport of boxing. Berto...
Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir: Daniel Cormier Could be an Option to Fight Next

0
Volkan Oezdemir believes Daniel Cormier could be his next opponent. Oezdemir has been on a tear since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. He's...
Chidi Njokuani

Chidi Njokuani Says He’d Encourage His Kids to Not be Prize Fighters

0
If Chidi Njokuani has kids in the future, don't expect them to prize fighters. On Friday night (Aug. 25), Njokuani will take on Andrey Koreshkov...
Gilbert Melendez

Gilbert Melendez Explains How Free Agency Improved His UFC Contract

0
Gilbert Melendez used free agency to his advantage. At one point, Melendez was considered one of the best lightweights in mixed martial arts. Back in...
Load more