Georges St-Pierre Changed his Training Before Returning

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre believes he is a better fighter now that he’s taken time off.

St-Pierre returns this Saturday at UFC 217 to challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight belt.

During his time away, GSP figured out that he was wasting time on training skills that he wasn’t using once he stepped inside the Octagon.

“I changed the structure of my training. All the things I don’t use, I got rid of those things,” he said. “Now I train less, and have more time to recuperate.”

The struggles of constantly training and fighting forced St-Pierre to leave the sport after a successful title defense vs. Johny Hendricks. Now, he’s fully-confident that Bisping will be added to his resume.

“I need to be the best I can be,” he said. “I’m better than him, I’m faster than him, I’m stronger than him, and I have a higher fighting IQ than him. I’m more adaptable and that’s why I’m going to win.”