Georges St-Pierre Constantly on Mind of Johny Hendricks

While Johny Hendricks is preparing for Tim Boetsch at UFC Fight Night 112 later this year, the former UFC welterweight champion can’t help but ponder a former opponent.

Georges St-Pierre announced plans to come out of a self-imposed retirement and compete at middleweight, where “Bigg Rigg” currently fights, as well. Hendricks pushed St-Pierre to the limits in his last fight, almost claiming the title at that time.

With Hendricks focused in on Boetsch for now, part of his thinking for the future definitely revolves around GSP.

“I can’t wait to retire him again,” said Hendricks, during an appearance on Submission Radio. “That’s really what I’ve been thinking. I have no disrespect for the guy, he did amazing things. But three years out of it, things have changed.

“And he said that I’m washed out. Well guess what? It’s a new Johny at 185. And I cannot wait for him to see, I can’t wait to see how this happens.”

Hendricks believes he has finally turned a new corner with the decision to compete at middleweight after suffering a series of rough weight cuts to make welterweight and 170 pounds.

“He thought I was strong at 170, wait until he feels me at 185 when I’m not killing myself to make weight, when I’m not killing myself just to focus on my weight cut,” Hendricks said. “What is he gonna think after the 185-pound match, when I’m totally focused on one thing and one thing only, doing what I did but better? That’s really where my head’s at, is right there.”