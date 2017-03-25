Georges St-Pierre Shows Off Core Strength in Instagram Post

Adam Haynes
Georges St-Pierre
Image Credit: AP Photo/Ryan Remiorz

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre gives fans a brief insight into his training preparations ahead of his return to MMA.

With a middleweight title shot against incumbent champion Michael Bisping set for some point in late summer/early fall, the Canadian MMA legend is ensuring that his preparations are exactly where they should be. Since his departure from the UFC in 2013, “Rush” has kept himself in shape, periodically posting videos of himself working out.

When a Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre title fight was announced, many fans were dealing with the ambivalence of seeing one of the most popular fighters in the promotion’s history returning to action, but simultaneously feeling that the Candian had essentially walked into a title shot.

With most having come around to the idea that St-Pierre is coming back, the Tri-Star Gym pupil’s latest social media offering shows his incredible core strength he is working on prior to his return to action.

Check out GSP’s Instagram post, below:

