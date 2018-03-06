Georges St-Pierre: Dana White Does Not Control me

Georges St-Pierre believes he knows why his relationship with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has always been rocky.

For years it seems like White has held a grudge against St-Pierre. From saying “Rush” owed fans a rematch against Johny Hendricks back in late 2013, to vehemently declining St-Pierre’s desire to fight Conor McGregor, and being passive aggressive on St-Pierre vacating the middleweight title.

St-Pierre explained to Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” why he believes White has been shady with him:

“If I would’ve lost, I would’ve lost big. It was a risk. I took the risk. And (UFC president) Dana (White) maybe is not happy about it, because he doesn’t control me. Maybe he’s used to dealing with people that he controls, but he does not control me. I don’t depend on fighting. I don’t need the UFC to live. I have been there, done that, but I don’t depend on fighting. I have other stuff on the side that has nothing to do with the UFC, and I don’t need to fight for the rest of my life if I don’t want to.”

