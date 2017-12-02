Georges St-Pierre Diagnosed With Colitis, Out Indefinitely

An illness has forced Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Georges St-Pierre to sit on the sidelines.

St-Pierre returned to action for the first time in four years last month. He captured the UFC middleweight title, submitting Michael Bisping inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC President Dana White insisted that a unification bout against interim champion Robert Whittaker was next for “Rush.”

Those plans are on hold.

Speaking to the media, White revealed that St-Pierre is out indefinitely due to a colitis diagnosis.

“They didn’t talk Monday, they actually called me yesterday and I think it’s out that he has colitis. So he’s out for a minute.”

Colitis is defined as inflammation of the colon. More specifically, it impacts the inner lining of the colon.