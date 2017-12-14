UFC Rankings: Georges St-Pierre Down Three Places in Latest Update

The UFC has released their latest official rankings, which shows notable changes to the promotion’s middleweight and women’s bantamweight divisions

Georges St-Pierre returned from a four-year hiatus at UFC 217 to beat Michael Bisping, earning him the UFC middleweight title and a spot in the elite club of two-weight world champions.

The Canadian would not hold on to that strap for long, however, as it was confirmed that he was relinquishing his title in order to focus on treatment for ulcerative colitis. While he maintains his spot at #2 in the UFC’s Pound for Pound rankings, “Rush” has slipped three spots to #3 in the middleweight rankings. Robert Whittaker, who was promoted as champion from interim-champion, now heads the pack at 185-pounds.

Ronda Rousey’s inactivity in the UFC women’s bantamweight division sees her slip to #8, while inaugural women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie jumps four places to #5.

Here is a description of how the rankings are generated, from UFC.com:

“Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.”

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Georges St-Pierre

3 Conor McGregor

4 Max Holloway

5 Daniel Cormier

6 TJ Dillashaw

7 Stipe Miocic

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Tony Ferguson

10 Cris Cyborg

11 Cody Garbrandt

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Amanda Nunes -1

14 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

15 Dominick Cruz

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 Wilson Reis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 John Moraga

10 Dustin Ortiz

11 Tim Elliott

12 Alexandre Pantoja

13 Louis Smolka

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes +2

6 John Lineker -1

7 Bryan Caraway -1

8 John Dodson +1

9 Aljamain Sterling -1

10 Thomas Almeida

11 Pedro Munhoz

12 Eddie Wineland

13 Brett Johns

14 Rob Font

15 Matthew Lopez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Ricardo Lamas

4 Brian Ortega +2

5 Cub Swanson -1

6 Chan Sung Jung -1

7 Yair Rodriguez

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Darren Elkins

10 Renato Moicano

11 Dennis Bermudez

12 Dooho Choi

13 Mirsad Bektic

14 Myles Jury

15 Calvin Kattar *NR

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Nate Diaz

7 Dustin Poirier

8 Kevin Lee

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Michael Johnson

11 Al Iaquinta

12 Beneil Dariush

13 Anthony Pettis

14 Francisco Trinaldo

15 James Vick

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Robbie Lawler

3 Colby Covington

4 Rafael Dos Anjos

5 Demian Maia

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Darren Till

8 Carlos Condit

9 Donald Cerrone

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Kamaru Usman +1

12 Neil Magny -1

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Dong Hyun Kim

15 Yancy Medeiros

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero +1

2 Luke Rockhold +1

3 Georges St-Pierre -3

4 Jacare Souza

5 Chris Weidman

6 Kelvin Gastelum

7 Michael Bisping

8 Derek Brunson

9 Anderson Silva

10 David Branch

11 Uriah Hall

12 Vitor Belfort

13 Krzysztof Jotko

14 Lyoto Machida

15 Paulo Costa

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Jimi Manuwa

5 Ovince Saint Preux

6 Mauricio Rua

7 Misha Cirkunov

8 Corey Anderson

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Patrick Cummins

11 Rogerio Nogueira

12 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

13 Tyson Pedro

14 Jared Cannonier

15 Jan Blachowicz

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Fabricio Werdum

4 Cain Velasquez

5 Mark Hunt

6 Derrick Lewis

7 Alexander Volkov

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Curtis Blaydes

10 Stefan Struve

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Junior Albini

14 Travis Browne

15 Tim Johnson

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Cynthia Calvillo

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Carla Esparza

10 Alexa Grasso

11 Cortney Casey

12 Paige VanZant

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Randa Markos

15 Maryna Moroz

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Sijara Eubanks

2 Lauren Murphy

3 Alexis Davis *NR

4 Roxanne Modafferi -1

5 Barb Honchak -1

6 Montana De La Rosa -1

7 Rachael Ostovich

8 Mara Romero Borella +1

9 Liz Carmouche *NR

10 Jessica Rose Clark -2

11 Shana Dobson -1

12 Gillian Robertson -1

13 Kalindra Faria -1

14 Melinda Fabian -1

15 Bec Rawlings -1

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Holly Holm

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie +4

6 Cat Zingano

7 Ketlen Vieira +1

8 Ronda Rousey -3

8 Sara McMann -1

10 Marion Reneau +2

11 Katlyn Chookagian +2

12 Bethe Correia +2

13 Leslie Smith +2

14 Aspen Ladd *NR

14 Sarah Moras *NR