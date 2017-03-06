Georges St-Pierre Explains Decision to Return to UFC

By
Dana Becker
-
0

For former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, now was the right time to return to the Octagon.

St-Pierre talked with the UFC cameras over the weekend, offering up his insight into coming back after three-plus years away. He is expected to challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight title, potentially as early as July.

GSP, who never lost the welterweight title but vacated it after a win vs. Johny Hendricks, talks about his new weight class and the host of top contenders he could face down the road.

