Georges St-Pierre Gets UFC 214 Winner Between Tyron Woodley-Demian Maia

It appears the UFC does have a plan for the welterweight division and former champion Georges St-Pierre.

And it has nothing to do with middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

UFC president Dana White told MMAjunkie on Wednesday that GSP will face the winner of Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia, who meet at UFC 214 next month for the welterweight title.

“Georges and I talked a couple days ago when he was in Vegas,” White said. “Georges is saying he wants to fight; we’ll get this thing figured out. We’re talking about Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia. These two are going to fight soon. That will free up the 170-pound champion for Georges St-Pierre to return and try to regain his belt.”

St-Pierre (25-2) initially challenged Bisping for the title, with the bout being penciled in for UFC 213 next week. However, an injury to Bisping and one to the Canadian scrapped those plans.

Prior to leaving the sport in 2013 after a win over Johny Hendricks, St-Pierre held the UFC welterweight title for over 2,000 days.