Georges St-Pierre Has Vacated His UFC Middleweight Title

Georges St-Pierre has vacated his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title just month month after winning it. “Rush” submitted Michael Bisping in the main event of UFC 217. Robert Whittaker is now recognized as the undisputed middleweight champion. He’ll defend his title against Luke Rockhold at UFC 221.

You can see St-Pierre’s statement below:

“My fight at UFC 217 was one of the greatest nights of my life but I now need to take some time to focus on my health. Out of respect to the athletes and the sport, I don’t want to hold up the division. I will be giving up my belt and once I’m healthy I look forward to working with the UFC to determine what’s next in my career.”