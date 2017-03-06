Georges St-Pierre: ‘I do Not Believe Michael Bisping is a Good Trash Talker’

Georges St-Pierre is not impressed with Michael Bisping’s verbiage.
At a recent press conference hyping up their title match later this year, Bisping showed up late and appeared a bit intoxicated. “The Count” was even more talkative than normal and bashed “Rush” throughout the presser. St-Pierre told Bisping he smelled of alcohol.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion said “Rush” was acting like a 12-year-old for bringing up the alcohol. St-Pierre responded by telling MMAFighting.com‘s Ariel Helwani that Bisping’s trash talking isn’t up to snuff:
“He caught me off-guard a little bit. I didn’t see him coming. I thought he would be absent from that press conference when it first started and he wasn’t there. And he started yelling at me. You know, there are a lot of guys who are very good trash talkers in this game. Conor McGregor is one, Chael Sonnen is one, he’s an expert. And I always feel like I cannot get into a war of words with these guys, because first, English is not my first language, and I’m just not good at trash talking. I do my talking in the fight. I’m not a good talker, I’m a good fighter. But what I can say is this: I do not believe Michael Bisping is a good trash talker. I believe the best thing he did for me was to talk, because he embarrassed himself every time he opened his mouth. So he did the job for me. I didn’t even have to say anything.”