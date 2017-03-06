Georges St-Pierre: ‘I do Not Believe Michael Bisping is a Good Trash Talker’

Georges St-Pierre is not impressed with Michael Bisping’s verbiage.

At a recent press conference hyping up their title match later this year, Bisping showed up late and appeared a bit intoxicated. “The Count” was even more talkative than normal and bashed “Rush” throughout the presser. St-Pierre told Bisping he smelled of alcohol.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion said “Rush” was acting like a 12-year-old for bringing up the alcohol. St-Pierre responded by telling MMAFighting.com‘s Ariel Helwani that Bisping’s trash talking isn’t up to snuff: