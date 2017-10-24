Georges St-Pierre: I Don’t Look to Set up a Fight With Conor McGregor

Georges St-Pierre continues to deny wanting a bout with Conor McGregor.

St-Pierre is set to challenge Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. The championship scrap takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 4. It’ll headline UFC 217.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, St-Pierre insisted that a “super fight” with McGregor is not on his mind (via Flo Combat):

“I don’t look to set up a fight with Conor. I’m happy for Conor. He made a lot of money and deserved it. He raised the bar for everybody. He’s the most charismatic guy in MMA right now, the one who sells the most. I am happy for him. He deserve, he work hard for it.”

He emphasized the importance of keeping his focus on Bisping.

“I’m focusing on Michael Bisping. We’re in different weight class. I’m focusing on Michael Bisping, one step at a time and you never know what’s going to happen in MMA, you know? I’m not afraid of nobody. I’m very confident in my skill and what I can bring on the table but at the same time I focus on one step at a time… what is ahead of me. I made the mistake in the past of overthinking stuff, and when you do that, things doesn’t happen the way you want and waste energy, what I think.”