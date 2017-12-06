Georges St-Pierre: I Don’t Think I’ll Return to Middleweight

Don’t count on Georges St-Pierre to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title.

Last month, St-Pierre challenged Michael Bisping for the 185-pound gold. The action was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City as the UFC 218 headliner. St-Pierre captured the gold via third-round submission.

Many wondered if St-Pierre would take on interim champion Robert Whittaker in a title unification bout. “Rush” is a natural welterweight and considered to be undersized at 185 pounds. It looks like we have an answer.

Speaking to TSN, St-Pierre said a middleweight title defense is unlikely.

“We’ll talk about it, but I’m not sure if I compete I will go back at 185. I don’t think so.”