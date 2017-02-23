Georges St-Pierre: ‘I Feel Better Than I’ve Ever Been’

Georges St-Pierre is coming back and if he’s to be believed, he’s even better than the old “Rush.”

When St-Pierre was last seen inside the Octagon, he didn’t look as dominant as he had in the past. In fact, his title defense against Johny Hendricks was marred by controversy. Many felt Hendricks won the bout, but the split decision was awarded to “Rush.” St-Pierre then went on a hiatus.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recently announced that St-Pierre will be making his return to the promotion. “Rush” took part in an interview with Hayabusa (via Bloody Elbow). St-Pierre isn’t short on confidence before his return:

“I think for me it’s a good time to come back now because I’m 35-years-old. I just finished a training camp that I did to see if I can come back to the world-class level and I feel at the best shape of my life. I feel better than I’ve ever been. I feel that the Georges St-Pierre now would beat the Georges St-Pierre that was the greatest of the time that I used to compete. So I can’t wait to go back in there and show people, including myself – test myself, test my skill – to see how everything goes.”

You can watch the interview below: