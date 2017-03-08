Georges St-Pierre: ‘I Feel The Best Johny Hendricks I’ve Seen is Gone’

Georges St-Pierre believes Johny Hendricks’ best days are behind him.

St-Pierre last competed in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout against Hendricks back in Nov. 2013. “Rush” took a split decision win over “Bigg Rigg” and then went on a hiatus. St-Pierre vacated his title, and Hendricks won the vacant gold against Robbie Lawler.

Fast forward to 2017 and St-Pierre is making his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return against Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. Meanwhile, Hendricks is coming off a unanimous decision win over Hector Lombard in his 185-pound debut.

Recently, Hendricks found himself in the headlines after saying he wished St-Pierre would’ve stayed retired. “Bigg Rigg” also admitted he’d happily take another crack at “Rush.”

St-Pierre caught wind of Hendricks’ comments and delivered a response on UFC Unfiltered (via MMAJunkie.com):