Georges St-Pierre Jokes About “Poisoning” Nick Diaz

Georges St-Pierre is having a laugh over recent claims from the Diaz brothers.

Back in March 2013, St-Pierre defended the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title against Nick Diaz. The bout headlined UFC 158 inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. St-Pierre won the fight via unanimous decision.

Not only did Nick’s brother Nate accuse St-Pierre of using steroids, but both brothers claimed that Nick’s IV was poisoned before the fight. These outlandish claims have caused St-Pierre to joke about the whole thing. He said the following during a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast (via MMAFighting.com):

“They said that I took steroids when I fought [Nick], I messed up my wraps, I didn’t make weight, and I put something in his IV. . . I gotta confess, Joe. I gotta confess. I was so scared of fighting Nick Diaz so we poisoned his IV. But he survived so I was even more terrified, so all the athletic commission was on my payroll so they tricked the weigh-in and I made it. But he went through [with the fight] so I was even more terrified, so the alien abducted me and put the gamma rays to increase my strength like the Hulk, like a performance enhancing drug. But the fight was still happening so right before I put some glass and cement in my gloves to make sure, and I still had a crazy hard fight. [Laughs].”

On that same podcast, St-Pierre pumped the brakes on talks of a UFC 227 bout with Nate. UFC president Dana White said he was working on booking the two for a lightweight clash inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 4. “Rush” said the bout serves no purpose other than making money.

Do you believe there is any truth to the Diaz brothers’ claims of Georges St-Pierre having Nick Diaz’s IV poisoned?