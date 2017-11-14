Georges St-Pierre Jumps Conor McGregor in Updated UFC P4P Rankings

Having held the second spot in the UFC’s pound for pound (P4P) rankings despite being inactive for over a year, Conor McGregor has slipped one spot to third in place of GSP

UFC 217 was the set of one of the more impressive cards in recent times.

Georges St-Pierre’s victory over Michael Bisping earned him the UFC middleweight title following an absence of four years from the sport. It seemingly did enough to convince the promotion that he was worthy of overtaking UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in their updated list.

Former 135-pound champion Cody Garbrandt also slipped down the P4P rankings due to his TKO loss against new champion TJ Dillashaw while Rose Namajunas’ shocking women’s strawweight title victory saw Joanna Jedrzejczyk slip to 15th on the list.

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Georges St-Pierre +1

3 Conor McGregor -1

4 Max Holloway

5 Daniel Cormier

6 TJ Dillashaw +1

7 Stipe Miocic -1

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Tony Ferguson

10 Cyborg Cris +1

11 Cody Garbrandt -1

12 Amanda Nunes

13 Robert Whittaker +1

14 Jose Aldo -1

15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Sergio Pettis

5 Jussier Formiga

6 Wilson Reis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 John Moraga

10 Dustin Ortiz -1

11 Tim Elliott

12 Alexander Pantoja

13 Louis Smolka

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov -1

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao +1

4 Jimmie Rivera -1

5 John Lineker

6 Bryan Caraway

7 Marlon Moraes +2

8 Aljamain Sterling -1

9 John Dodson -1

10 Thomas Almeida

11 Pedro Munhoz

12 Eddie Wineland

13 Rob Font +1

14 Matthew Lopez -1

15 Johnny Eduardo

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Ricardo Lamas

4 Cub Swanson

5 Chan Sung Jung

6 Brian Ortega

7 Yair Rodriguez

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Darren Elkins

10 Renato Moicano

11 Dennis Bermudez

12 Dooho Choi

13 Mirsad Bektic

14 Myles Jury

15 Jason Knight

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Edson Barboza

4 Eddie Alvarez

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Nate Diaz

7 Dustin Poirier +1

8 Kevin Lee -1

9 Michael Chiesa +1

10 Al Iaquinta +1

11 Michael Johnson -2

12 Beneil Dariush

13 Anthony Pettis

14 James Vick * NR

15 Evan Dunham -1

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Robbie Lawler

3 Colby Covington

4 Rafael Dos Anjos +1

5 Demian Maia -1

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Darren Till +1

8 Carlos Condit -1

9 Donald Cerrone

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Neil Magny

12 Kamaru Usman

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Dong Hyun Kim

15. Alex Oliveira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Georges St-Pierre

1 Robert Whittaker (Interim Champion)

2 Michael Bisping

3 Yoel Romero

4 Luke Rockhold

5 Jacare Souza

6 Chris Weidman

7 Derek Brunson

8 Anderson Silva

9 Kelvin Gastelum

10 David Branch

11 Uriah Hall +1

12 Vitor Belfort -1

13 Krzysztof Jotko

14 Lyoto Machida

15 Paulo Costa

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Jimi Manuwa

5 Ovince Saint Preux

6 Mauricio Rua

7 Misha Cirkunov

8 Corey Anderson

9 Ilir Latifi

Patrick Cummins

11 Rogerio Nogueira

12 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

13 Tyson Pedro

14 Jan Blachowicz

15 Jared Cannonier * NR

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Alistair Overeem

2 Fabricio Werdum

3 Cain Velasquez

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Mark Hunt

6 Derrick Lewis

7 Alexander Volkov

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Curtis Blaydes

10 Stefan Struve

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski +1

13 Junior Albini -1

14 Travis Browne

15 Tim Johnson

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Michelle Waterson

7 Cynthia Calvillo

8 Carla Esparza

9 Felice Herrig

10 Alexa Grasso +1

11 Cortney Casey +1

12 Paige VanZant -2

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Randa Markos

15 Maryna Moroz

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Holly Holm

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Ronda Rousey

6 Cat Zingano

7 Sara McMann

8 Ketlen Vieira

9 Germaine of Randamie

Alexis Davis

11 Liz Carmouche

12 Marion Reneau

13 Katlyn Chookagian

14 Bethe Correia

15 Leslie Smith