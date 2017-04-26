Watch: Georges St. Pierre Looking Bulked Up In New Video

We still don’t have an official date for when Georges St. Pierre will return to action in the UFC and face current middleweight champion Michael Bisping. One thing is certain though: St. Pierre is taking the size discrepancy between the two fighters seriously. The former welterweight champ, who stepped away from the sport in 2013 after a split decision win over Johny Hendricks, is moving up in weight to face “The Count.” That makes him the smaller man, something he has accepted, but isn’t simply going to sit around and do nothing about.

In the video above, you can watch GSP going through the motions for a new photoshoot with Sponsor Hayabusa. And looking a tad bigger than the old Georges St. Pierre doing it. In a recent Q&A with the company (transcription by Bloody Elbow), the Canadian star stated

I have always been the same weight. When I knew that we were going to fight Michael Bisping, when I signed the contract, that’s when I decided to put on a little more weight. I won’t be able to put a lot, because I’m a natural guy. But I’m already a little bit bigger than I was. I’m the biggest I’ve ever been right now in my life. Bisping will still be bigger than me, but I’m confident that this will help.

It remains to be seen how well St. Pierre will handle the additional weight. In the past, the welterweight was known for excellent cardio, something Bisping also has in spades.