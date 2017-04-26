Watch: Georges St. Pierre Looking Bulked Up In New Video

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

We still don’t have an official date for when Georges St. Pierre will return to action in the UFC and face current middleweight champion Michael Bisping. One thing is certain though: St. Pierre is taking the size discrepancy between the two fighters seriously. The former welterweight champ, who stepped away from the sport in 2013 after a split decision win over Johny Hendricks, is moving up in weight to face “The Count.” That makes him the smaller man, something he has accepted, but isn’t simply going to sit around and do nothing about.

In the video above, you can watch GSP going through the motions for a new photoshoot with Sponsor Hayabusa. And looking a tad bigger than the old Georges St. Pierre doing it. In a recent Q&A with the company (transcription by Bloody Elbow), the Canadian star stated

I have always been the same weight. When I knew that we were going to fight Michael Bisping, when I signed the contract, that’s when I decided to put on a little more weight. I won’t be able to put a lot, because I’m a natural guy. But I’m already a little bit bigger than I was.

I’m the biggest I’ve ever been right now in my life. Bisping will still be bigger than me, but I’m confident that this will help.

It remains to be seen how well St. Pierre will handle the additional weight. In the past, the welterweight was known for excellent cardio, something Bisping also has in spades.

Latest MMA News

video

Watch: Georges St. Pierre Looking Bulked Up In New Video

0
We still don't have an official date for when Georges St. Pierre will return to action in the UFC and face current middleweight champion...
video

TUF Finale 25: Unbeaten Marc Diakiese Faces Unbeaten Drakkar Klose

0
You'll want to keep a "Klose" eye on this lightweight contest at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale, as it might help shape the future...

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Fabio Maldonado Involved in Freak Household Accident

0
Former UFC light heavyweight Fabio Maldonado, who has fought everyone from current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic to all-time great Fedor Emelianenko, recently got...
Stevie Ray

Stevie Ray on Joe Lauzon Fight: ‘I Should’ve Knocked Him Out’

0
Stevie Ray believes there was a chance to finish Joe Lauzon at UFC Fight Night 108. Ray competed against Lauzon this past Saturday night (April...

TUF 25 Finale Gets Potential Slugfest Between Steve Bosse and Jared Cannonier

0
The Ultimate Fighter 25 finale has a potential slugfest on tap, as former hockey enforcer Steve Bosse will face off against Dallas native Jared...
Chas Skelly

Chas Skelly Says Calling For UFC 211 Bout Goes Beyond Notoriety

0
Chas Skelly is happy to fight in his home state on a stacked UFC 211 card. Back in February, Skelly told MMANews.com's Tim Thompson that...
Dana White

Dana White Says UFC Could’ve Been Sold For $5 Billion

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) could have been sold for $5 billion if the promotion's president Dana White is to be believed. Back in July...
Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Marcos Rogerio de Lima Says Cut to Light Heavyweight Wasn’t Healthy

0
Marcos Rogerio de Lima is making a change. This past Saturday night (April 22), de Lima took on Ovince Saint Preux inside the Bridgestone Arena...
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman: ‘I Think I Would’ve Went on to Dominate Gegard Mousasi’

1
Chris Weidman feels he had Gegard Mousasi right where he wanted him before controversy ensued at UFC 210. Earlier this month, Weidman took on Mousasi...
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant Eliminated Early on Chopped: Star Power Grand Finale

0
After becoming a Chopped champion a few episodes back on the celebrity themed Chopped: Star Power on Food Network, Paige VanZant has been submitted...