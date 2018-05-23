Georges St-Pierre Shuts Down Nate Diaz Fight

Georges St-Pierre isn’t interested in doing battle with Nate Diaz.

Earlier this month, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White said he was working on having a lightweight bout between St-Pierre and Diaz as the co-main event of UFC 227 on Aug. 4. Diaz responded to White’s claims by saying he wouldn’t fight St-Pierre unless he “cleared that sh*t up,” accusing “Rush” of being on steroids.

Now, St-Pierre has offered his own response to White’s desire to put the fight together. The former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast. St-Pierre poured water on the fire:

“They offer me Nate Diaz, now. There was a rumor, they said it was a done deal. Not on my part. And I don’t think it was on Nate Diaz’s part as well. Nate Diaz is an incredible fighter, very well rounded. However, if you put yourself in my shoes, there is nothing good that can come out of it except money. And money is not the only thing that drive me. If I beat Nate Diaz decisively, most people will say, ‘Oh, he took an easy fight. Oh, he’s a bully.’ He’s a big guy. He’s about the same size as me, but because I compete at 170 for most of my career (and won the title at 185), it will make me look bad. It will make me look like a bully. That’s if I win decisively. If I win, not decisively, it’s a war back and forth, ‘ahh, he sucks.’ And if I get beat, oh my god, forget it. It’s the end of the world. I considered it. However, I analyze it, I talk with Firas, with my trainer and everybody, we’re all on the same page on that (fight). It’s not worth it.”

St-Pierre was last seen in action against Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title. GSP earned a third-round submission victory to capture the gold in the main event of UFC 217. The following month, St-Pierre vacated the title.

As for Diaz, he hasn’t competed since dropping a majority decision to Conor McGregor in their rematch back in Aug. 2016. Diaz has been linked to a bout with Eddie Alvarez in the past, but never signed a bout agreement. Stick with MMANews.com for more details on the fighting futures of St-Pierre and Diaz as they become available.

