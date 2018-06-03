Georges St-Pierre On USADA Program In UFC: “Even Now, It’s Still Easy To Cheat”

When Georges St-Pierre exited the sport for what became a four-year hiatus from 2013-2017, he spoke publicly of his issues with the drug-testing process in the sport at the time.

While away from the sport, the UFC ended up adopting a new drug-screening program through the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), which has caught several top fighters, and has cleaned up the sport in the public eye.

According to GSP, however, there are still several ways to “cheat” with the USADA program set up the way it is and the drugs available these days with advanced technology.

“Rush” spoke about these issues during his lengthy appearance on the MMA Show version of Joe Rogan’s Joe Rogan Experience podcast earlier this week.

“Even now, it’s still easy to [cheat]. Even now,” St-Pierre said during his appearance on the show. “Let’s say I want to have an injection of a product that will last in my body for two days or one day. So I know that particular day I cannot be tested, because if I am, I’m screwed. So I put on my [USADA] whereabouts [app] that I’m traveling to freakin’ Antarctica or anywhere, somewhere that is believable, and then I come back two days after. That substance will stay in my body for a certain period of time, but the effect of it will last maybe a month. And now we’re talking about performance enhancing drugs — people, they misunderstand this.”

(Listen to GSP talk about this subject at approximately the 2:45:26 mark of the video)

St-Pierre added, “They go, ‘Well yeah, but it still doesn’t make a difference.’ Yes, it does make the different in an athlete, and the reason, in the eighties and before, [PEDs gave] you more power, more stamina, more endurance. Now, man, with the technology, they have stuff that will change your reaction time, your confidence, your reset time. And this is a huge, huge application, man. If you play baseball or you’re fighting, you see the things coming, you have your reaction time, you’re sharper in the brain. What makes a guy athletic, it’s not his muscle. The reason why Usain Bolt ran faster — there’s many reasons why, but one of the main reasons is because his brain, his nervous system is faster, and if you make your nervous system better and more competent, you’re a better athlete. You’re a better fighter, you’re a better baseball player. You’re a better person, in a way. Of course that effect is limited, but there’s still the muscle memory thing that will last and it could last forever.”

Also during the show, Rogan asked St-Pierre if he felt Johny Hendricks was on anything when the two fought in GSP’s final fight in 2013 before his four-year hiatus that lasted until he returned in 2017 to defeat Michael Bisping and become the UFC Middleweight World Champion.

“You asked me if I think he was taking [PEDs]. I don’t know,” St-Pierre said. “I have suspicions, but it’s not right if you don’t have the evidence to accuse someone. And even today, do I think there’s a lot of guys who take steroids and performance-enhancing drugs? Yes. And I have an idea of who, and I’m pretty — like, just for my gut feeling — 99.9 percent sure. But I don’t have the evidence. It’s not what you think, it’s not what you know. It’s what you can prove, and I don’t know. I’m in the game, I’m talking to a lot of people. Between fighters, we know who does. There’s only a few handful of people who do the whole thing [in regards to supplying PEDs]. One guy could do this team, this team, this team, and one other guy can do two teams. The word goes around, man. Especially when you’re a complete fighter, the word goes around.”

GSP continued, “It’s very hard to catch people. So like I said, it’s easy to take something. There is a always a chance that you get caught, but if I would do it, that’s how I would do it. I would pretend I’m going to Antarctica, get an injection, then I come back and I’m good.”

H/T to MMAFighting.com for transcribing the above Georges St-Pierre interview quotes. Check out the complete episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast featuring the GSP interview at YouTube.com.

