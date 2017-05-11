Georges St-Pierre Responds to UFC President Dana White

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre responded to UFC president Dana White’s recent comments about moving on from putting him against Michael Bisping.

St-Pierre and Bisping had appeared to reach a tentative arrangement to meet in the fall, possibly in Madison Square Garden.

“I want to fight Bisping and I think Bisping wants to fight me,” St-Pierre told MMAFighting.com. “I just learned the news. I don’t know what to say. It might be an emotional response by Dana or maybe it’s to put pressure on me.

“In this sport, among fighters, when one fighter gets an opportunity, it always leaves more fighters unhappy than happy. It’s the nature of a one-man sport. I’ve been there.”

White stated that Yoel Romero would be given the next shot at the UFC middleweight championship and Bisping, but did not disclose a date for that fight either.

Many have wondered if the UFC could be looking to pair St-Pierre with Anderson Silva after issues arose between the promotion and “The Spider.”