Georges St-Pierre Returns to Big Screen as Cartel Underboss in ‘Cartels’

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre has yet to secure his official return to the Octagon, but you can see him on the big screen next month.

St-Pierre will play cartel underboss Sinclaire in the Steven Seagal-featured film “Cartels,” which hits theaters and On-Demand viewing July 7.

Cartels features Seagal as Agent Harrison along with U.S. Marshal Jensen played by Luke Goss to track down St-Pierre’s character.

Last year, GSP and Seagal were in the movie Killing Salazar.

St-Pierre was originally going to return to the UFC and challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight title in a bout that would have taken place next week around the debut of the film. However, an injury to “Rush” postponed the fight. Now, he is expected to meet the winner of Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia for the welterweight belt later in the year, likely when the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City.