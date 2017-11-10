Georges St-Pierre Says a Bout with Conor McGregor is ‘Up to the UFC’ [VIDEO]

UFC middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre has failed to rule out a super fight with the promotion’s lightweight champion and cash cow

For St-Pierre, it is simply out of his hands.

TMZ and UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley spoke to St-Pierre recently and broached the subject of a future bout with McGregor:

“I don’t know what weight Conor is and there’s a lot of interrogation, a lot of question mark and I don’t know what is going to happen next. It’s up to UFC, they know what is best for the company, what everybody going to do.”

St-Pierre was then asked if he was ruling out a bout with McGregor entirely:

“I’m not saying no to nothing,” replied GSP. “I just don’t know. I’m not saying no to anything. I just look at the option and see what’s the best, you know?”