Georges St-Pierre Says Anderson Silva’s Stock Isn’t Very High Right Now

Georges St-Pierre isn’t exactly gung-ho over the idea of fighting Anderson Silva.

There was a time when mixed martial arts (MMA) fans were clamoring for a super fight between “Rush” and “The Spider.” St-Pierre was the welterweight ruler, while Silva reigned supreme as the middleweight king. The sport hadn’t seen such dominant athletes before.

The fight never happened at the height of interest. Despite the lack of momentum it once had, some still believe a fight between St-Pierre and Silva is worth having. Speaking with TSN, St-Pierre said it all comes down to the right circumstances (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It could happen; it depends on the condition (because) fights are about timing. Sometimes the guys’ stock are higher, and sometimes it’s lower. You want the guy that the stock is the highest. It fluctuates. I don’t think his stock right now is very high. He’s a legend for the stuff he has done in the past, but he’s not the same as he was back in the day.”

Silva earned a controversial unanimous decision win in his bout against Derek Brunson back in February. St-Pierre hasn’t competed since his own controversial decision victory over Johny Hendricks back in Nov. 2013 at UFC 167.