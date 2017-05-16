Georges St-Pierre Says Anderson Silva’s Stock Isn’t Very High Right Now

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Georges St-Pierre
Image Credit: Jon P. Kopaloff / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Georges St-Pierre isn’t exactly gung-ho over the idea of fighting Anderson Silva.

There was a time when mixed martial arts (MMA) fans were clamoring for a super fight between “Rush” and “The Spider.” St-Pierre was the welterweight ruler, while Silva reigned supreme as the middleweight king. The sport hadn’t seen such dominant athletes before.

The fight never happened at the height of interest. Despite the lack of momentum it once had, some still believe a fight between St-Pierre and Silva is worth having. Speaking with TSN, St-Pierre said it all comes down to the right circumstances (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It could happen; it depends on the condition (because) fights are about timing. Sometimes the guys’ stock are higher, and sometimes it’s lower. You want the guy that the stock is the highest. It fluctuates. I don’t think his stock right now is very high. He’s a legend for the stuff he has done in the past, but he’s not the same as he was back in the day.”

Silva earned a controversial unanimous decision win in his bout against Derek Brunson back in February. St-Pierre hasn’t competed since his own controversial decision victory over Johny Hendricks back in Nov. 2013 at UFC 167.

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Demetrious Johnson Title

Demetrious Johnson Gunning For 20 Straight UFC Title Defenses

0
Demetrious Johnson couldn't care less if you think he should move up in weight. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder is one...
Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre Says Anderson Silva’s Stock Isn’t Very High Right Now

0
Georges St-Pierre isn't exactly gung-ho over the idea of fighting Anderson Silva. There was a time when mixed martial arts (MMA) fans were clamoring for...
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez Says Dustin Poirier Wanted a Way Out of UFC 211

0
Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier have ditched the good sportsmanship quickly. On the featured preliminary bout of UFC 211, Alvarez and Poirier went to war....
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo Talks Hand Injury That Kept Him Off UFC 211

0
Henry Cejudo thought he could fight off the pain of a hand injury and make it to UFC 211. That didn't happen as Cejudo was...
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold Blasts Dana White, UFC President Responds

0
Luke Rockhold isn't thrilled with Dana White's recent comments. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder last competed against Michael Bisping back in...
Ian McCall

Ian McCall Gives Anthony Johnson Career Advice: ‘Get a Lawyer’

0
Ian McCall's advice for Anthony Johnson is short and to the point. Johnson turned a lot of heads when he decided to walk away from...
Rory MacDonald

Rory MacDonald Making Less Sponsorship Money, Wants Long-Term Gain

0
Rory MacDonald isn't making bank with sponsorship money, but it's all part of the plan. "Red King" is set to make his Bellator debut against...

UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee Secures Pair of New Bouts

0
Two more fights have been added to the upcoming UFC Fight Night 112 event, as Tim Means tackles Alex Garcia and Darrell Horcher squares...
video

Alexander Gustafsson Mauls Past Jimi Manuwa in This UFC Fight Night 109 Free Fight

0
Three years ago, Alexander Gustafsson headlined an event in his native country of Sweden against Jimi Manuwa. Next Sunday night, Gustafsson does the same against...
video

Christian Colombo-Damian Grabowski Removed From UFC Fight Night 109

0
It isn't often that both fighters in a planned bout come down with injuries, but that is the case ahead of UFC Fight Night...
Load more