Georges St-Pierre Says Conor McGregor ‘Raised the Bar’

As speculation of a future bout with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor intensifies, newly crowned middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre continues to be probed on the matter

For St-Pierre, the question does appear to be a reasonable one but not something he is willing to discuss at great length:

“Everybody is asking me this question. You’re not the only one,” St-Pierre said Thursday on a special edition of The MMA Hour. “I always ask the same: Why is everybody asking this question? He’s competing in different weight classes than I am.

“I’m not the kind of guy who, as a fighter, I don’t challenge guys that compete in smaller weight classes. I think it makes you look bad. I don’t want to do this, and I’m very happy for Conor. He raised the bar for all of us.”

GSP made a triumphant return to the UFC, snatching the promotion’s 185-pound title following a 4-year absence from the sport. Despite being frequently referred to as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, the Canadian legend maintains that the Irishman deserves acclaim for helping the sport grow over the last few years:

“What he’s been doing, he raised the bar for all of the fighters,” St-Pierre said. “And he does it for himself, but he does it for all of us at the same time. Even if maybe he doesn’t realize it, he does it for everybody and I think it’s good for the sport. It’s good for the fighters. It’s good for everybody.”