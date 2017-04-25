Georges St-Pierre Says Experience Will Overcome Ring Rust Against Michael Bisping

Georges St-Pierre doesn’t dismiss ring rust, but feels it won’t impact his performance against Michael Bisping.

St-Pierre is set to make his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return against Bisping for “The Count’s” middleweight title. The two will battle later this year. “Rush” hasn’t competed in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since Nov. 2013.

During a Q&A session on the Facebook page of Hayabusa, St-Pierre said ring rust won’t be a hindrance come fight night (via MMAFighting.com):