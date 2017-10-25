Georges St-Pierre Says He’s Not Concerned With Fan Interest in Return

Whether or not fans are interested in Georges St-Pierre’s return, “Rush” has gold in his sights.

On Nov. 4, St-Pierre will challenge Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. The title bout is set to headline UFC 217. St-Pierre hasn’t competed since Nov. 2013 and is making his 185-pound debut.

Ticket sales for UFC 217 haven’t exactly met expectations. This is especially true, considering the fact that the event is being held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

During a media day session, St-Pierre responded to the potential lack of fan interest (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I do not focus on that. I don’t even care. I don’t care. I would rather make zero dollars and win my fight than make $10 million and lose my fight. This is my word, and I swear it’s true. It’s always been like that, even when I was poor. I want to win, and I don’t care about (money or recognition). They’re going to know me after I win.”