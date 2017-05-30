Georges St-Pierre Says His Vision Hasn’t Recovered 100 Percent

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Georges St-Pierre
Georges St-Pierre is still recovering from an eye injury.

“Rush” was scheduled to face Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title later this year. Neither man was able to fight in time for June, so St-Pierre will instead fight for the welterweight championship sometime in the future.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour,” St-Pierre revealed when he’ll be cleared to spar again:

“It’s an eye injury, and it’s a long healing process. I had surgery done and everything is OK. It’s just, there’s a lapse of time, minimum time, that I need to wait before I go back and train, especially if I take a risk to get hit on my eyes, because it can damage (my eye permanently), because my vision has not recovered 100 percent yet. It will be fine, everything is fine. It’s just, I need to wait for the lapse of time that the doctor asked me to wait for, and it’s in September that I can start sparring again.”

St-Pierre isn’t happy with what the UFC has become and he explained why.

“This whole thing is a freakin’ game. That’s how it is, man. This is business. Fighting now — I started doing it, it was fun, then it was competition. Now it’s for business and that’s how people should treat it.”

