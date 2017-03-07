Georges St-Pierre Says Long-Awaited Bout With Anderson Silva is Possible

Georges St-Pierre isn’t ruling out a match-up against Anderson Silva.

There was a time when mixed martial arts (MMA) fans clamored for a super fight between “Rush” and “The Spider.” Silva set the record for most successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title defenses with 10. St-Pierre was just behind him with nine. During their run, many wanted to see the two in a super fight.

The bout never materialized. Silva’s middleweight reign ended when Chris Weidman knocked him out at UFC 162. St-Pierre went on a hiatus after winning a controversial split decision against Johny Hendricks in his last welterweight title defense.

During his recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered (via MMAJunkie.com), St-Pierre said a future bout against Silva could become a reality: