Georges St-Pierre Says Long-Awaited Bout With Anderson Silva is Possible

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Georges St-Pierre Anderson Silva
Image Credit: Al Bello/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Georges St-Pierre isn’t ruling out a match-up against Anderson Silva.

There was a time when mixed martial arts (MMA) fans clamored for a super fight between “Rush” and “The Spider.” Silva set the record for most successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title defenses with 10. St-Pierre was just behind him with nine. During their run, many wanted to see the two in a super fight.

The bout never materialized. Silva’s middleweight reign ended when Chris Weidman knocked him out at UFC 162. St-Pierre went on a hiatus after winning a controversial split decision against Johny Hendricks in his last welterweight title defense.

During his recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered (via MMAJunkie.com), St-Pierre said a future bout against Silva could become a reality:

“It is possible. The truth is this: The only time I’ve been offered to fight Anderson Silva, formally – like formally – like a real offer, was after my fight with Johny Hendricks (at UFC 167) when I retired. It’s not (that I turned it down) because it was Anderson Silva. I would not have fought nobody. You could have put a midget of 3-foot tall, (and) I would not have even fought him. I wouldn’t want to fight. I was tired. I wanted to take time off. We talked about Anderson Silva many times with (former UFC CEO) Lorenzo (Fertitta) and (UFC President) Dana (White). What I wanted to do at the time – there was a big lineup of contenders in my division and what I wanted to do, if I would have fought him at the time because I would have had to defend my title too, I would have done it at a catchweight (of) 177 (pounds) with (World Anti-Doping Agency testing). Because USADA was not in place back then, and I wanted to do the WADA testing for performance-enhancing drugs.”

LATEST NEWS

