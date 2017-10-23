Georges St-Pierre Says Michael Bisping Fears His Wrestling

Georges St-Pierre believes Michael Bisping keeps bringing up his wrestling because he’s afraid of it.

On Nov. 4, St-Pierre will challenge Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title at UFC 217. The championship bout will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be St-Pierre’s first bout since Nov. 2013.

One theme going into the fight is Bisping constantly calling St-Pierre a boring fighter. He’s claimed that all St-Pierre will do in their bout is wrestle. “Rush” believes it exposes Bisping’s insecurity.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” St-Pierre explained why he feels Bisping keeps mentioning the wrestling:

“He’s playing always the same song. He’s terrified of me wrestling him. Terrified. In every interview he does, he’s begging me to stand and bang with him. In every interview. … I mean, if you don’t know the ground (game), you shouldn’t be in MMA. You should be in kickboxing. Fighting on the ground is part of the game, and he’s terrified. So he wants me to be like, ‘Oh, okay, I’m going to stand and bang with you.’ I’m going to use all my tools,” St-Pierre continued. “Not only one tool, but all of them. That’s a mind game that he’s trying to play.”