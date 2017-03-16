Georges St-Pierre Says PEDs Are a ‘Biological Weapon’

Georges St-Pierre is glad there is a more strict system in place to combat performance enhancing drugs (PEDs), but he feels something should’ve been done sooner.
When St-Pierre left the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and his welterweight gold behind, he did so in part due to PED usage in mixed martial arts (MMA). Since the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) stepped in, “Rush” felt more comfortable making his return.
He will compete for the middeweight title later this year against champion Michael Bisping. During a recent appearance on “Louder With Crowder” (via Flo Combat), St-Pierre talked about his firm stance against PEDs:
“Let’s say we agree to fight each other with our bare hands and that would be the same thing if I hid a knife behind my back, and in the middle of the fight I’ll try to stab you. For me performance enhancing drugs are the same thing. It’s a weapon. It’s a biological weapon. It should be banned and should’ve been banned a long time ago. The system should have been in place a long time ago to make this thing vanish from our sport because we are not playing a game. You play basketball, you play football, but you cannot play fighting. Every time you go into fight you put your life on the line and it’s very dangerous. I knew a lot of guys were on it. I had an idea of who was and wasn’t, but I’m not a snitch. I didn’t want to attack the individual, I wanted to attack the system. If you attack one person and take them out another will come and fill their place. I wanted to change the system because the system was allowing it in a way. There were a lot of people cheating. There are still people cheating, but it’s a lot better than it was back in the day.”