Georges St-Pierre Says PEDs Are a ‘Biological Weapon’

Georges St-Pierre is glad there is a more strict system in place to combat performance enhancing drugs (PEDs), but he feels something should’ve been done sooner.

When St-Pierre left the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and his welterweight gold behind, he did so in part due to PED usage in mixed martial arts (MMA). Since the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) stepped in, “Rush” felt more comfortable making his return.

He will compete for the middeweight title later this year against champion Michael Bisping. During a recent appearance on “Louder With Crowder” (via Flo Combat), St-Pierre talked about his firm stance against PEDs: