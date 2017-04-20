Georges St-Pierre Says Size Will be Michael Bisping’s Only Advantage

Georges St-Pierre is not impressed by Michael Bisping’s technique.

St-Pierre is set to return to active mixed martial arts (MMA) competition for the first time since Nov. 2013. He will be greeted to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title bout against the champion Bisping. It’ll be “Rush’s” first professional MMA bout as a 185-pounder.

Many who feel Bisping will nab a win in the fight point to his size advantage as a key to victory. St-Pierre feels differently as he believes in the saying, “the bigger they are, the harder they fall.” St-Pierre explained to RT Sport (via MMAMania.com) why he’ll become the new middleweight kingpin: